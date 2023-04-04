Ali Orr: Sussex opener relishing probability to study from Steve Smith

Ali Orr has scored 1,595 first-class runs, including four hundreds, since making his Sussex debut in June 2021

Ali Orr has already achieved much in his burgeoning career, but 2023 could provide the platform to transform his game.

The opener’s form was one of the bright spots for Sussex in the County Championship last season, as the left-hander passed 1,000 first-class runs in what was his first full campaign in the side.

Now he has the chance to learn from one of the best batters in the world, with Australia’s Steve Smith – ranked second in the International Cricket Council’s all-time Test batting rankings – warming up for the Ashes with a three-match stint at Hove next month.

“When I saw the rumours that he might be coming I’ll admit I was really, really excited,” Orr told BBC Sport.

“To have someone like that at the club is an absolute honour. For me opening the batting and having Smith and [Cheteshwar] Pujara behind me is a very, very exciting time.”

India batter Pujara, hailed as a…