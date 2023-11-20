Ali Orr: Sussex opener strikes to Hampshire on ‘multi-year’ deal

Ali Orr made 198 in the County Championship against Glamorgan just four weeks after a double-century in the One-Day Cup

Sussex batter Ali Orr has left the club to join Hampshire on a long-term deal.

The 22-year-old opener had been with Sussex since the age of 10 and made 51 appearances across all formats.

The left-hander scored 2,810 first-class runs at an average of 39 for Sussex, including six centuries, and amassed 670 runs in 14 matches at an average of 47.85 in one-day cricket.

“I hope I can contribute to success moving forward and can’t wait to get started,” Orr told Hampshire’s website. external-link

Hampshire have not disclosed the length of Orr’s contract with the club but termed it a “multi-year deal”.

“Ali has had an encouraging start to his career, he’s got a strong desire to win and I think he is an excellent fit for our squad,” said Giles White, Hampshire’s director of cricket.

“During our discussions he impressed me with his determination to challenge himself and improve….