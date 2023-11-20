Ali Orr: Sussex opener strikes to Hampshire on ‘multi-year’ deal

Sussex batter Ali Orr has left the club to join Hampshire on a long-term deal.
The 22-year-old opener had been with Sussex since the age of 10 and made 51 appearances across all formats.
The left-hander scored 2,810 first-class runs at an average of 39 for Sussex, including six centuries, and amassed 670 runs in 14 matches at an average of 47.85 in one-day cricket.
“I hope I can contribute to success moving forward and can’t wait to get started,” Orr told Hampshire’s website.
Hampshire have not disclosed the length of Orr’s contract with the club but termed it a “multi-year deal”.
“Ali has had an encouraging start to his career, he’s got a strong desire to win and I think he is an excellent fit for our squad,” said Giles White, Hampshire’s director of cricket.
“During our discussions he impressed me with his determination to challenge himself and improve….