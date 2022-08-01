Alibaba inventory slides in Hong Kong after US delisting risk



Hong Kong

CNN Business

—



Alibaba shares fell after US regulators added the stock to a growing list of Chinese firms that might be kicked off Wall Street if US auditors can’t inspect their financial statements.

Alibaba

(BABA) slid as much as 6% in Hong Kong on Monday morning, but then pared losses to 3.8% in the afternoon.

On Friday, Alibaba’s US-listed shares plunged 11% after the Securities and Exchange Commission put the company on its watchlist.

Investors have been concerned about the tech giant for years now. In late 2020, Alibaba was caught up in a sweeping crackdown in China on the country’s booming technology sector. The stock has fallen nearly 70% from its all-time high.

The crackdown, coupled with a weakening economy, has slowed the revenue growth for many…