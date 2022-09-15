Alice Capsey: Alex Hartley praises 18-year-old England batter

Eighteen-year-old Alice Capsey is “the best talent I have seen for a long time in English cricket”, says former England spinner Alex Hartley.

The right-hander played shots all around the ground to demonstrate why she is considered one of England’s brightest young talents.

“For someone so young, she just looks so calm under pressure,” said Hartley.

Despite only chasing 123 to win and secure a series victory, England stuttered slightly in the middle overs after an opening partnership of 70 between Danni Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley, who made 49.

After watching Dunkley and her captain Amy Jones depart in quick succession, Capsey continued to take the attack to India’s bowlers to lead England to victory with 10 balls to spare.

Capsey burst onto the scene during The Hundred in 2021 when she played a key role in Oval Invincibles’ triumph, and Hartley credits England’s professional domestic set-up with her immediate success at international level.

“Playing in The Hundred means she is already…