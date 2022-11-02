Alice Capsey amongst six gamers awarded first England Girls central contracts

All-rounder Alice Capsey, 18, was called up to the England squad for the first time in July

Teenager Alice Capsey is among six players who have been awarded their first England Women central contracts.

Lauren Bell, Charlie Dean, Freya Kemp, Emma Lamb and Issy Wong have also earned contracts for 2022-23.

Tash Farrant is among the 18 players to receive a contract from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), having regained hers in November last year.

The ECB announced a funding increase to take the number of professional women cricketers to nearly 100 last week.

The six players who have lost their contracts are Georgia Elwiss, Katie George, the retired Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson and Lauren Winfield-Hill.

Winfield-Hill has not played for England since the 50-over World Cup in March but has put in a number of strong domestic performances, including being the leading run-scorer in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

It is the first time the England Women central contracts have…