Alipay and AlipayHK Cross-Border Transactions Rebound During Chinese New Year as… – Press Release

Between Jan 21-27, the seven-day-long public holiday in the Chinese mainland to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, Alipay and AlipayHK, both Alipay+ wallet partners, registered huge rebounds in cross-border transactions as China relaxed its travel restrictions

Besides the Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR, Southeast Asia remains one of the most popular destinations for outbound Chinese tourists, with Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines topping the list in terms of Alipay cross-border payments during the holiday

China’s outbound and inbound travels showed fast and resilient rebounds during the recent long holiday to commence the year of the Rabbit, as witnessed by strong growth of popular cross-border digital payments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230129005053/en/

Besides the Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR, Southeast Asia remains one of the most popular destinations for outbound Chinese tourists, with Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines topping the list in terms of Alipay cross-border payments during the Chinese New Year holiday. (Photo: Business Wire)

Between January 21 and 26, the year-on-year growth of outbound transaction volumes by Alipay users has surged by 150%, with the Hong Kong and Macao S.A.R.s being the most popular destinations for mainland consumers, based on the number of transactions during this Chinese New Year period.

Specifically, the number of transactions through Alipay from Chinese mainland tourists to Macao increased by 100%, while that from Chinese mainland tourists to Hong Kong increased by nearly 70%. Alipay currently serves more than 1 billion users and has transformed from a trusted payment tool to a digital open platform over the years.

Besides Hong Kong and Macao, Southeast Asian countries have reclaimed their importance as one of the most popular destinations for outbound Chinese mainland travelers. The top five Southeast Asian…