Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Integrate GENIUS En… – Press Release

TORONTO, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. PWWR ALKFF (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (“PWWR” or the “Company“), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI“) with Koben Systems Inc. (“Koben“), a licensed distributor of GENIUS, the only hybrid solid state energy enterprise breaker panel. The LOI summarizes the intentions of the Company and Koben to enter into a Joint Venture (“JV“) for the integration of the GENIUS Energy Hub with PWWR’s fuel cell (the “Pilot“).



“The integration of this GENIUS Energy Hub breaker panel would enable PWWR fuel cell systems to automatically shift any/all power resources based on time, price, and availability, thus allow PWWR fuel cell systems to function as the quarterback for all on-site power sources,“ stated Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer of PWWR. “This pilot is about improving the value proposition to customers in delivering Power to the People, and the use of AI would add another win for consumers.”

“This decade kicked off the adoption of clean energy and the need to electrify everything to accelerate emission reduction within our built environment. We are pleased to align with Alkaline Fuel Cell Corp. to advance our vision to bring innovation to the energy and the prop-tech industry,” stated Vic Burconak, Chief Executive Officer of Koben. “We see this collaboration between Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. and GENIUS Energy Hub as a mission critical step in making energy consumers aware of their energy use and providing user specific control with AI.”

Figure 1 – image of GENIUS Energy Hub

Figure 2 – image of PWWR Jupiter 1.0 prototype, 4 kW CHP

Joint Venture Details

PWWR and Koben will seek to integrate GENIUS Energy Hub with Jupiter 1.0 or 4 kW fuel cell generator at a customer’s site to provide power for back-up, peaking and/or…