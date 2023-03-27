All-Electric Fisker Ocean Extreme Achieves a Combined WLTP Range of up to 707 km… – Press Release

Fisker achieves a combined WLTP range of up to 707 km/440 UK miles for the all-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme, exceeding previous estimates

Cutting-edge technology provides enough range in the Fisker Ocean Extreme to potentially travel from London to Glasgow or Paris to Frankfurt on a single charge

Customers can now configure their Fisker Ocean directly via the Fisker website

Fisker expects European homologation by authorities by April 28, 2023, with deliveries following thereafter

Fisker Centers+ locations to open across Europe and the US throughout 2023, starting on April 11th in Vienna and Copenhagen

Fisker Inc. FSR (“Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announces that the all-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme has a combined WLTP range of up to 707 km/440 UK miles1, the longest range of any battery electric SUV sold in Europe today, exceeding Fisker’s estimates and providing Fisker Ocean owners with range assurance, comfort, and convenience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005270/en/

All-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme achieves a combined WLTP range of up to 707 km/440 UK miles, the longest range of any battery electric SUV sold in Europe today (Photo: Business Wire)

“From the beginning, we planned the Fisker Ocean to deliver the highest level of design, sustainability, innovation, usability, and range. We created a fantastic 5-passenger vehicle, offering our buyers range confidence and convenience in every trip,” CEO Henrik Fisker said.

“This achievement is a major milestone for everyone at Fisker, and we are delighted the range exceeds our initial calculations,” Fisker continued.

As part of its mission to create the most sustainable SUV on Earth, Fisker harnesses the latest and most cutting-edge technologies, producing a powerful and responsive high-performance SUV capable of potentially driving from…