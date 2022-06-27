All of the recession warnings this week



New York

CNN

—



It’s the question everyone is asking: Are we about to enter a recession?

A tepid stock market, soaring inflation, and rising interest rates have left Americans less than optimistic about the state of the economy. Consumer sentiment has plunged to a record low, according to a University of Michigan survey released last week, fueled by frustration over high prices.

Earlier in June, the consumer price index jumped to its highest level in 40 years. The government’s primary inflation gauge saw prices surging 8.6% for the past 12 months. And now the Fed is raising interest rates at an aggressive pace as it looks to slow down economic activity.

To be clear: we are not in a recession, at least not yet. But signs of an economic downturn are cropping up all over, in sectors from commodities to housing . Here’s what CNN Business reported last week:

