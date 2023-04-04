All over the world, costs aren’t any barrier to excessive workplace





Donald Trump may be the first former US president to face criminal charges, but around the world many current and former leaders have been prosecuted or even spent time in jail.

Many of those leaders denounced the accusations against them as politically-motivated. But charges have often not been a barrier to holding political office.

Here are some notable recent examples.

No one has served as Israeli prime minister longer than Benjamin Netanyahu, who was sworn in for his sixth term in the post late last year.

The prime minister is also currently facing a corruption trial, on charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust. Some of the allegations assert that Netanyahu received gifts like cigars and champagne from overseas businessmen.

Echoing some of the language used by Trump,…