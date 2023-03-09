All this good financial information may truly be dangerous information for common Individuals



New York

CNN

—



The US economy has been remarkably resilient, defying a year’s-worth of recession calls. From the labor market to consumer spending to inflation, key readings on the economy have been running hot.

Incredibly, despite a war in Ukraine, labor shortages in the US, biting inflation for consumers, a looming debt-ceiling showdown and an aggressive eight interest rate hikes in a year, America’s economic engine is humming along. Although that might sound like good news for Main Street, it’s a problem for the Federal Reserve.

“The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers Tuesday. “If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase…