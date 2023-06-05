ALLBIRDS, INC. (NASDAQ: BIRD) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard… – Press Release

Did you lose money on investments in Allbirds? If so, please visit Allbirds, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or [email protected] to discuss your rights.



NEW YORK, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Allbirds, Inc. (“Allbirds” or the “Company”) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s November 2021 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”); and/or (b) Allbirds securities between November 4, 2021 and March 9, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 12, 2023 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Allbirds was overemphasizing products that extended beyond the Company’s core offerings; (2) the Company’s non-core products had a narrower appeal and were not resonating with customers as well as the Company’s core products; (3) Allbirds was underinvesting in its core consumers’ favorite products to push the…