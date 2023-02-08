ALLEN MEDIA GROUP ANNOUNCES TWO-HOUR TELEVISION EVENT SPECIAL “BYRON ALLEN PRESE… – Press Release

Two-Hour Star-Studded Event Co-Hosted by Byron Allen, Kenan Thompson, Cedric The Entertainer, Howie Mandel, Tiffany Haddish and Gabriel Iglesias Features Some of the Biggest Names in Comedy and Music

Musical Performers Include: John Legend, Gladys Knight, Boyz II Men, Toni Braxton and Earth Wind & Fire

Comedy Performers Include: Kenan Thompson, Cedric The Entertainer, Howie Mandel, Tiffany Haddish, Loni Love, Jon Lovitz, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Owen, Tommy Davidson, Dane Cook and Gabriel Iglesias

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group is proud to announce its brand new two-hour prime time network television event special BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS THE COMEDY AND MUSIC SUPERFEST. The special will be broadcast Saturday, February 11th (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on NBC. BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS THE COMEDY AND MUSIC SUPERFEST will be taped at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in front of a live audience. Rickey Minor serves as musical director.

BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS THE COMEDY AND MUSIC SUPERFEST is a two-hour television event showcasing some of the biggest names in comedy and music. BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS THE COMEDY AND MUSIC SUPERFEST will have over 20 comedy and musical performances. Musical performers Include: John Legend, Gladys Knight, Boyz II Men, Toni Braxton, and Earth Wind & Fire. Comedy performances include Kenan Thompson, Cedric The Entertainer, Howie Mandel, Tiffany Haddish, Loni Love, Jon Lovitz, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Owen, Tommy Davidson, Dane Cook and Gabriel Iglesias.

“It’s time to bring superstars back to prime-time network television on a regular basis,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Celebrating and amplifying iconic comedy and musical entertainers is from the golden age of television, and long overdue for the whole family to enjoy together.”

BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS THE COMEDY AND MUSIC SUPERFEST is co-produced by Allen Media Group and Backhand Productions. Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, Jeff…