Allergy and Asthma Symptoms Can Be Worse with Climate Changes – Press Release

World Allergy Organization emphasizes need for new approaches to allergy care

MILWAUKEE, June 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — World Allergy Organization (WAO), serving its membership of professional allergy/immunology societies around the world, launches World Allergy Week, from June 18 to 24 June. People with chronic allergic diseases and asthma have increased susceptibility to the effects of climate change.

Rising temperatures, warming oceans, rising sea levels, and accelerated melting of glaciers are some of the known measurable effects of climate change, along with intense droughts, increased air pollution, water scarcity, earlier and more intense pollen seasons, severe fires, flooding, catastrophic storms, and declining biodiversity.

People with allergies and asthma are susceptible to these effects of climate change and must frequently adapt their health care as well as aspects of their daily lives. It is essential that health care practitioners also adapt and find new approaches for managing allergies and asthma with consideration of changing climates and environments.

The most common chronic diseases in humans are allergic airway diseases of the respiratory system. Asthma affects over 350 million people worldwide, and allergic rhinitis affects between 10% and 50% of the population, depending on geographic location.

Specialists such as allergy/clinical immunology physicians can help their patients identify triggers, prevent worsening of symptoms, and maintain quality of life amidst changes in their environments. They can give proper advice to their patients as well as policymakers on how to face this growing concern.

Beyond the clinic, mitigating the effects of global warming will help prevent new or worsening allergies and symptoms. Improving air quality will decrease respiratory allergy suffering. Protecting and expanding biodiversity can help us protect our bodies. Learning and understanding the relationship between nature and people can improve health for…