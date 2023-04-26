Alliance ONE: A Carnival of Culture, Innovation, and Sustainability at Alliance … – Press Release

BENGALURU, India , April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Alliance University held a one-of-a-kind annual carnival, Alliance ONE that was entirely executed by the students and brought together students, staff, faculty, and communities from all quarters of the University to encapsulate the spirit of India and the country’s vision of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ as it assumed the G20 Presidency.

The 3-day event was driven by one of the most critical priorities of India’s G20 Presidency – ‘Accelerating Progress on SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals)‘ as laid out by the United Nations. Participants converged as teams to represent an Indian state without necessarily belonging to the one they represented. Alliance ONE had competitions around three verticals: FUNCTIONAL, where participants proposed solutions with perspectives of liberal arts, law, technology, and business to SDG challenges; CULTURAL, where participants performed on themes centric to the states through dance, drama, music, and fashion; and PHYSICAL, where teams competed in different sports tasks. The competitions were judged by accomplished professionals from academia, industry, and arts.

The Chief Guest of Alliance ONE, Dr. Shalini Rajneesh (IAS), Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Planning, Programme Monitoring & Statistics and Department of Youth Empowerment & Sports, Government of Karnataka, lauded the efforts of the University in creating a unique event emphasizing the importance of youth becoming the changemakers for a sustainable future in her keynote address.

During the valedictory, Mr. Abhay G. Chebbi, Pro-Chancellor, Alliance University commended the efforts of more than 700 students and 50 faculty & staff members to make Alliance ONE an unforgettable event. Dr. Indu K Murthy, Principal Research Scientist and Head of the Climate, Environment, and Sustainability Sector, Center for Study of Science, Technology, and Policy (CSTEP) as the Guest of Honour spoke on the importance of…