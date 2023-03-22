Alliant Credit Union Partners with Franklin Madison to Offer Members New Ways to… – Press Release

In a time when members are focusing on inflation and safeguarding their finances, Alliant Credit Union is offering to provide $2000 of Accidental Death and Dismemberment (AD&D) insurance for each of their members by partnering with Franklin Madison.

Alliant Credit Union’s commitment to disrupting the financial industry for the good of their members includes offering insurance that their members may not have access to otherwise.

“Our partnership with Franklin Madison is perfectly aligned with Alliant Credit Union’s members-first philosophy,” said the Director of Deposits and Payment Product Strategy at Alliant Credit Union, Chris Moore. “Franklin Madison’s trusted reputation for offering simple and affordable insurance to consumers will help Alliant bring an even higher level of protection to our 750,000+ members.”

Franklin Madison has over 50 years of experience in the insurance industry and will manage every aspect of the member experience, acting as a concierge to members through enrollment, policy customer service, and claims support. Members will also be offered the opportunity to upgrade their coverage level.

Franklin Madison has found that 59% of single individuals and 40% of married individuals value the importance of insurance for financial wellness. This partnership gives Alliant Credit Union an additional tool to help members safeguard their finances during potentially tough economic times.

About Franklin Madison

An industry leader with over 50 years of experience, Franklin Madison builds financial security for individuals and families by delivering industry-leading insurance products and marketing services through its brand partners. Franklin Madison helps generate increased loyalty and revenue for more than 3,500 financial institutions. Based in Franklin, Tennessee, Franklin Madison has approximately 200 employees. For more information, visit franklin-madison.com or follow us @frnklnmadison and LinkedIn.

About Alliant Credit Union

Alliant…