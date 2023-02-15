AlloVir Reports Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and 2023 Outlook – AlloVir (NAS… – Press Release

Completion of enrollment of all three posoleucel Phase 3 registrational trials for three distinct, first-to-market indications anticipated by end of 2023 and data readouts in 2024

Positive final results from randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study of posoleucel in kidney transplant recipients with BK viremia announced separately today; company to host investor webcast at 9:00 a.m. EST

Strong cash position, with $233.8 million as of year-end 2022

AlloVir, Inc. ALVR, a late-clinical stage allogeneic T cell immunotherapy company, today reported full-year 2022 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022. The company also highlighted its progress and provided the outlook for 2023 and into 2024 across its allogeneic, off-the-shelf, virus-specific T cell (VST) programs, including its lead investigational therapy, posoleucel, for the treatment and prevention of life-threatening infections and diseases caused by six viruses that commonly impact patients following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (allo-HCT).

“With the acceleration of the posoleucel multi-virus prevention study and continued enrollment in the viral hemorrhagic cystitis and adenovirus treatment Phase 3 studies in 2022, the posoleucel franchise is positioned for potentially significant value creation over the next 12-24 months,” said Diana Brainard, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, AlloVir. “During 2023, we plan to complete enrollment in our Phase 3 registrational studies, which would enable data readouts in 2024 and, with positive results, regulatory filings and acceleration of commercial preparations to follow.”

Dr. Brainard continued, “Today we also announced positive final Phase 2 results from our first study of posoleucel in the solid organ transplant setting, showing balanced safety across the posoleucel and placebo groups and clinically meaningful greater viral load declines with posoleucel versus placebo in kidney transplant patients with BKV. These results…