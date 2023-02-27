Alloys for Automotive Market Projected to Reach USD 1,77,470 Million at a 7.6% C… – Press Release

New York, US, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Alloys for Automotive Market Information Report by Type, by Application, by Vehicles and by Region – Global Forecast to 2030″, The market for alloys for automobiles is also being driven by stringent government rules for environmental safety. The CAGR for the global market is anticipated to be about 7.6%.

Alloys for Automotive Market Research Insights

The desire for lightweight wheels with the same strength as steel wheels and great thermal stability & flexibility has resulted in a development phase for the automotive alloy wheel industry. For the automobile industry, alloy wheels are either created from an alloy of magnesium, aluminum, or a combination of both. Alloy wheels for automobiles are lightweight wheels that enhance a vehicle’s steering and speed.

Key Players

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV (Germany)

Constellium (Netherlands)

ArcelorMittal SA (Luxembourg)

Aditya Birla Group (Asia)

Alcoa Inc. (U.S.)

UACJ Corporation (Asia)

ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany)

Kobe Steel Ltd. (Japan)

Norsk Hydro ASA (Norway)

Agco Corporation (U.S)

Among others.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1910



Heat is attracted to alloys made of aluminum or magnesium in good quantities. Automobile alloy wheels reduce brake heat dissipation and lower the possibility of brake failure in difficult driving situations.

Automobile alloy wheels have intricate geometries and must meet several design requirements, including those for weight, appearance, performance, and manufacturability.

Report Scope: