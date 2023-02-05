Ally announces official sponsorship with NASCAR – Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) – Press Release

Multiyear deal complements Hendrick Motorsports relationship, focuses on creating even greater fan experiences and advancing inclusivity in racing

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ally Financial Inc., along with officials from NASCAR, today announced a league-wide sponsorship, expanding the brand’s presence in the sport, having Ally Bank become the Official Consumer Bank of NASCAR and NASCAR-owned tracks. The multiyear deal is in addition to Ally’s existing full-season relationship with Hendrick Motorsports and will also focus on continuing to bring unique and engaging experiences to fans, while advancing inclusivity in racing.

“We’ve loved every minute of the ride since becoming a sponsor of the No. 48, from seeing the growth in popularity of the sport to the increased diversity among team ownership,” said Andrea Brimmer, Ally’s chief marketing and public relations officer. “The timing couldn’t be better for us to complement our wonderful relationship with Hendrick Motorsports by expanding our footprint as an official NASCAR sponsor.”

As part of Ally’s new sponsorship, beginning with the “Ally Pre-Race Tailgate” at The Clash in Los Angeles and continuing throughout the season, Ally will focus on enhancing the fan experience through unique at-track experiential events and programming, surprise & delight giveaways, and fan-centric content.

Ally is also prioritizing celebrating the stories, community, and work being done across the cultural landscape of racing in the partnership, as it becomes the presenting sponsor of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards beginning in 2024. Additionally, the partnership includes Ally and NASCAR proactively working together on initiatives to increase fandom among people of color and LGBTQ+ audiences. “NASCAR continues to diversify their audience and is making racing an inclusive place for all. That’s a shared goal we’ve always had and we’re ready to help make meaningful change toward that end,” Brimmer said.

“Ally is making…