Almirall’s First Quarter 2023 Results – Press Release

Almirall’s Net Sales reach € 232MM and increase by 6%, boosted by a solid European dermatology business

The European dermatology business achieved excellent performance, with Net Sales increasing by 11.4% year-on-year, driven by solid business momentum from key products and positive trajectories of recently launched products

Total EBITDA of €51.8 MM, reflecting a lower contribution from Other Income compared to Q1 2022

Growth drivers show steady increases. Ilumetri® maintains its positive momentum across geographies, with good performances in Germany and Spain, while Wynzora® and Klisyri® continue to gain market share in Europe following a successful rollout in key countries

The company is preparing the launch of lebrikizumab, a promising biologic for atopic dermatitis. Positive Week 16 results from the Almirall phase IIIb study ADvantage. The marketing authorisation by the European Commission is expected in late 2023

Progress in the pipeline: Advancing in the extension label for Klisyri® (tirbanibulin) to treat a larger field. Almirall presented topline evidence that this product is well tolerated when applied on a surface up to 100 cm2

Regarding the early-stage, the phase I study of anti-IL1RAP is ongoing and the company aims to launch the phase I for IL-2-mu-Fc during the year

Based on the good performance of the business in Q1, Almirall is reiterating its 2023 guidance

Almirall, S.A. (ALM), the global biopharmaceutical company based in Barcelona, has announced its Q1 2023 financial results.

Financial highlights (€ rounded million)

Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Variation Net Sales 232.0 218.8 6.0% Total EBITDA 51.8 59.6 (13.1%) Net Income 7.7 20.4 (62.3%) Normalized Net Income 7.7 20.5 (62.4%)

Summary of results