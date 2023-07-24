Alnylam Announces Partnership with Roche to Co-Develop and Co-Commercialize Zile… – Press Release

– Partnership Combines Alnylam’s Leadership in RNAi Therapeutics with Roche’s Proven Track Record of Successfully Developing and Launching Innovative Medicines Worldwide –

– Zilebesiran Represents a Potentially Transformative Approach to Reducing CV Morbidity and Mortality in Hypertension Patients at High CV Risk by Robustly and Durably Lowering Blood Pressure –

– Alnylam will Receive an Upfront Cash Payment of $310 Million and is Eligible to Receive Development, Regulatory, and Sales Milestones, Including Substantial Near-Term Milestones, for a Potential Deal Value of up to $2.8 Billion, as well as an Equal Share of Profits and Losses in the United States and Royalties on Net Sales Outside the U.S. –

– Alnylam will Lead Joint Clinical Development Plan for First Indication, Including Cardiovascular Outcome Trial, with Development Costs Shared Between the Companies –

– Alnylam and Roche will Co-Commercialize Zilebesiran in the U.S., While Roche Obtains Exclusive Right to Commercialize Zilebesiran Outside the U.S. –

Alnylam to Host Conference Call Today, Monday, July 24, at 08:00 a.m. ET to Discuss Collaboration –

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY, the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today announced it has entered into a strategic agreement with Roche to develop and commercialize zilebesiran, Alnylam’s investigational RNAi therapeutic for the treatment of hypertension, which is currently in Phase 2 of development. The partnership allows for a bold development plan with the goal of disrupting the hypertension treatment paradigm globally while advancing Alnylam’s P5x25 strategy.

Roche provides Alnylam the benefits of an outstanding partner with a global footprint and a proven track record of developing and commercializing novel therapies in complex markets. Roche has a proven history of innovating and commercializing medicines building upon their extensive global footprint which may potentially enable zilebesiran to reach…