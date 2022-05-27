Altaba Announces Liquidating Distribution of $0.75 Per Share – Benzinga – Press Release

Altaba Inc. (“Altaba” or the “Fund”) today announced that on Friday, May 27, 2022, the Board approved a liquidating distribution of $0.75 per share of the Fund’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share, or $389,633,524 in the aggregate (the “Liquidating Distribution”), which will be payable on June 7, 2022.

As previously announced, at a special meeting of stockholders held on June 27, 2019, stockholders of the Fund approved a Plan of Complete Liquidation and Dissolution (the “Plan”), pursuant to which, the Fund filed a certificate of dissolution with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware to dissolve the Fund on October 4, 2019.

On May 28, 2020, as part of the Fund’s court-supervised wind-up proceedings pursuant to Sections 280 and 281(a) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (the “DGCL”) pending before the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (the “Chancery Court”), the Fund filed a verified petition for determinations pursuant to Section 280 of the DGCL (the “Chancery Action”). On June 18, 2020, the United States Department of Justice (the “DOJ”), on behalf of the United States Internal Revenue Service (the “IRS”), filed a Notice of Removal in the Chancery Court removing claims of the IRS in the Chancery Action to the United States District Court for the District of Delaware (the “District of Delaware”). The Fund, together with the DOJ, filed with the District of Delaware a Joint Motion Regarding Claims Raised by Claimant the Internal Revenue Service, following which the District of Delaware entered an order on October 26, 2020 (the “Order”) establishing a separate account in the Fund’s name with the purpose of holding an agreed upon amount as security for the claims asserted by the IRS (the “Agreed Security Amount”).

On May 17, 2022, the Fund filed with the Chancery Court a Motion for Certain Distributions to Stockholders (the “Requested Distributions Order”), and the Chancery Court subsequently granted the Requested…