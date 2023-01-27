Altamira Therapeutics Provides Business Update – Press Release

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Process for divestiture / partnering of legacy assets continues

Strong data from Bentrio ® NASAR study reinforces its therapeutic benefit for allergic rhinitis

Case for Bentrio’s protective effect in viral infection prophylaxis still intact

Restructuring of FiveT convertible loan including extension of maturity

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. CYTO, a company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs, today provided a business update on its strategic repositioning and important business developments.

Update on Legacy Assets Divestiture / Partnering Process

The Company remains committed to its primary corporate strategy to focus exclusively on RNA delivery. As previously stated, its discussions with major OTC consumer health companies to partner Bentrio marketing and distribution for North America, Europe and other key markets have moved into a decisive phase.

The strong interim results from the NASAR study in seasonal allergic rhinitis, announced earlier this week, have further bolstered the set of positive safety and efficacy data for Bentrio in allergic rhinitis.

And while the COVAMID study may not have reached its primary endpoint and results were not conclusive under the specific test conditions, it is worth noting that treatment with Bentrio showed a trend for faster and more pronounced reduction in nasal viral load and symptoms than untreated controls. Further, the setting of the COVAMID trial is much different from a situation where Bentrio is applied prophylactically, i.e. preventing contact of inhaled airborne viruses with the nasal mucosa. The Company has generated positive data from multiple tests with Bentrio on cultured human nasal epithelia cells exposed to various types of viruses, including SARS-CoV2, influenza and human rhinovirus (common cold). Preventive application clearly yielded the best outcomes, and Bentrio is best used right before or while being…