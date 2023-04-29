Alton Jones Jr. Wins Major League Fishing’s 2023 General Tire Heavy Hitters Pres… – Press Release

Two Years After Father Wins Event, Jr. Catches 19 Bass Weighing 81 Pounds, 15 Ounces to Dominate Championship Round and Win $100,000 Top Prize, Thrift Lands 9-6 Largemouth to Earn $100,000 Big Bass Bonus

It’s safe to say that the Jones’ love the Major League Fishing (MLF) General Tire Heavy Hitters Presented by Bass Pro Shops all-star event. Two years ago, at Heavy Hitters 2021, Alton Jones, Sr., of Lorena, Texas, put on a sight-fishing clinic at North Carolina’s Shearon Harris Reservoir to earn the Heavy Hitters title belt and the top payout of $100,000. At Heavy Hitters 2022, his son Alton Jones, Jr., didn’t win the title belt, but he was the big winner at the event, as the Waco, Texas pro weighed the biggest bass in both the Knockout and Championship Rounds to earn the $50,000 and $100,000 Big Bass Bonuses and walk away from the event with $165,000 in winnings.

Pro angler Alton Jones, Jr., of Waco, Texas, weighed in 19 scorable bass Saturday weighing 81 pounds, 15 ounces – a whopping 59 pounds higher than his closest competitor – to run away with the 2023 title and win the General Tire Heavy Hitters Presented by Bass Pro Shops and the top prize of $100,000. (Photo: Business Wire)

On Saturday, Alton Jr. got his title belt.

Jones weighed in 19 scorable bass Saturday weighing 81 pounds, 15 ounces – a whopping 59 pounds higher than his closest competitor – to run away with the 2023 title and win the General Tire Heavy Hitters Presented by Bass Pro Shops.

The victory was the second major MLF win of…