Aluminum Foil Packaging Market worth $27.9 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR o… – Press Release

Chicago, July 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The report “ Aluminum Foil Packaging Market ” Market is projected to grow from USD 21.7 billion in 2023 to USD 27.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets.” Aluminum foil is a thin, versatile material made from aluminum alloy, commonly used in packaging applications due to its excellent properties. In the packaging industry, aluminum foil is widely utilized for its barrier properties, heat resistance, moisture resistance, and ability to protect packaged products from light, oxygen, and contaminants. It is commonly used in various forms, such as rolls, blisters, pouches, and containers, to package a wide range of products including food items, pharmaceuticals, beverages, cosmetics, and household products.

Key Players in Aluminum Foil Packaging Market:

RUSAL (Russia) Hindalco Industries Ltd. (India) China Hongqiao Group Limited (China) AMCOR Ltd. (Switzerland) GARMCO (Bahrain) Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (US) Hulamin (South Africa) Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH (Austria) Aluflexpack ag (Switzerland) Penny Plate LLC. (US).

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Aluminum Foil Packaging Market:

Driver: Cost-effectiveness, excellent physical properties, and increased product shelf life, and increasing demand from end-use industries are driving the demand for aluminum foil packaging Restraints: Volatile raw material prices and easy availability of substitutes Opportunity: Upcoming regulations and government support Challenges: Recyclability of aluminum foils

