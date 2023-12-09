Alyssa Healy: Wicketkeeper-batter succeeds Meg Lanning as Australia’s captain in all codecs

Alyssa Healy stood in as captain for Australia as they retained the Women’s Ashes in 2023

Australia have appointed wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy as their permanent women’s captain across all three formats of the game.

Healy, 33, has succeeded 31-year-old Meg Lanning in the role having led the team on an interim basis at various stages over the past 12 months.

Lanning said she had “nothing left to achieve” when she retired from international cricket last month.

All-rounder Tahlia McGrath, 28, has been named Australia’s vice-captain.

Healy has played seven Tests, 101 one-day-internationals and 147 T20 internationals for Australia.

“I am honoured to accept the role of captain and am grateful for the opportunity to lead our team,” she said.

“I’ve really enjoyed the support of the players over the past few months and their encouragement to continue to be who I am and lead the group like I normally would from within.”

McGrath added: “It’s a privilege to have been offered the vice-captaincy…