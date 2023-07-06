Alzheimer’s Association Welcomes Announcement of CMS Coverage for FDA-approved T… – Press Release

Association to Also Work with Other Payers, Health Systems to Deliver Broad Access

Association Calls on CMS to Open Reconsideration of National Coverage Determination

CHICAGO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Alzheimer’s Association welcomes today’s announcement by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) about their plan to enable access to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) traditionally approved Alzheimer’s treatments. The announcement — which includes additional details about its own low touch registry — is an important development for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and their families.

“We appreciate today’s action by CMS and their efforts to reduce physician burden in their registry approach. It is clear that CMS leaders have listened to experts, advocates, people living with Alzheimer’s and families. It is reflected in their plan for delivering coverage of traditionally approved treatments proven to deliver meaningful benefit,” said Joanne Pike, DrPH, Alzheimer’s Association president and CEO. “Now, CMS’s policy must be implemented effectively to minimize clinician burden and maximize patient access. We are committed to working with CMS, the physician community, our health system partners and other community partners to ensure a smooth rollout.”

Today’s announcement by CMS to open up Medicare coverage comes following extensive efforts by the Alzheimer’s Association, bipartisan members of Congress, state attorneys general, clinicians, and, most importantly, advocates from communities all across the country.

“Alzheimer’s Association advocates have tirelessly shared their stories in congressional hearings and in rallies at the White House and in all 50 states about the impact that clinically meaningful treatments like Leqembi will have on their lives,” said Robert Egge, Alzheimer’s Association chief public policy officer. “Today is an important advance in making access to this and future treatments a reality.”

“We were disappointed,…