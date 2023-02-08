Alzheimer’s disease therapeutics market size to increase by USD 3.99 billion; No… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics Market by Drug Class and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 3.99 billion between 2021 and 2026 at a CAGR of 8.76%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional analysis

By region, the global alzheimers disease therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 37% of market growth during the forecast period. The increasing funding for the development of novel therapeutics to treat Alzheimer's disease will facilitate the AD therapeutics market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Company profiles

The alzheimers disease therapeutics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

The company offers Alzheimer disease therapeutics products such as Galantamine Tablets USP 4mg, 8mg and 12mg. Eisai Co. Ltd. – The company offers Alzheimer disease therapeutics products such as ADUHELM.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as availability, research, and development of novel biomarkers, increasing awareness of alzheimers disease, and the strong pipeline coupled with approval of therapeutics. However, the high cost of therapeutics development might hamper the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the alzheimers disease therapeutics market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies…