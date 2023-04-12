AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of AVLA Seguros de Crédito y Garantía S.A. – Press Release

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb+” (Good) of AVLA Seguros de Crédito y Garantía S.A. (AVLA) (Chile). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

These ratings reflect AVLA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

AVLA began operations in Chile in 2013 as AVALCHILE, before changing its name to AVLA in 2016. The company is majority owned by Inversiones AVLA Seguros S.A., which holds a 90.27% stake, with the remaining 9.73% held by the group’s ultimate parent, AVLA S.A. AVLA specializes in financial guarantees, credit insurance and surety; it ranks first in Chile in surety and financial guarantees and third in credit insurance, based on market share.

AM Best considers AVLA’s business profile to be neutral. The company has been able to successfully redefine its risk appetite through adverse market conditions and has reacted promptly to take advantage of the economic rebound during 2021 and 2022. In AM Best’s view, management’s capabilities remain key to adjusting its product offering amid the evolving market conditions.

AM Best views the company’s operating performance as adequate; results as of December 2022 are characterized by a recovery in underwriting quality with premiums and revenues growing. The economic growth prospects are favorable for the underlying industries in which AVLA operates, creating the potential for growth. For 2023, AM Best will continue to monitor AVLA’s results and underwriting quality as Chile’s economy recovers.

AVLA’s balance sheet strength assessment is strong given its solid capital base for the risks it undertakes, as reflected in its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). However, financial leverage at its holding…