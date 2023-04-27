AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to AVLA Seguros, S.A. de C.V. – Press Release

AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) and the Mexico National Scale Rating (NSR) of “aa-.MX” (Superior) to AVLA Seguros, S.A. de C.V. (AVLA) (Mexico). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect AVLA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

AVLA is owned by AVLA S.A. (AVLA S.A.), a Chilean financial holding company engaged in insurance operations in Chile, Peru and Brazil. As of September 2022, AVLA S.A. had equity of USD 52 million and premiums of USD 55.3 million. AVLA Mexico is considered a new company formation as it began operations in October 2021 under a license of “Seguros de Crédito y Caución” (Credit and Surety), and can issue three types of coverages: credit, surety and bonding. The company will target those segments in which the group has regional expertise in surety and credit insurance. Nevertheless, AVLA’s business profile is considered limited, given the high degree of competition in the segment and the notable differences in market dynamics compared with the other regions where the group operates.

The balance sheet strength is considered very strong. The company has deployed its capital cautiously during the first year of operation. However, in order to maintain a capital base to support its desired risk undertakings during this initial growth phase, a substantial capital contribution is needed, which still subjects the company to significant execution risk. AM Best will monitor any capital flows to and from the company to continue assessing the strength of its balance sheet.

The company’s operating performance is considered neutral and line with its position as a recently formed company. AVLA has met its goals during its initial years and targets underwriting experience in…