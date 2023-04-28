AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Kentucky Farm Bureau Group Member; Re… – Press Release

AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “a+” (Excellent) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) of Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company (KFB Mutual) (Louisville, KY). which is part of Kentucky Farm Bureau Group (KFB). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to negative from stable.

The ratings reflect KFB’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The downgrade of the Long-Term ICR reflects a revision of the group’s operating performance assessment to marginal driven by significantly elevated loss activity over the past two years, with this trend continuing in first-quarter 2023. KFB Mutual has been impacted by severe tornado activity, catastrophic floods and inflationary pressures with elevated frequency and severity of loss. As a single-state writer with correlating lines of business and an inherent exposure to weather-related events, a moderate degree of underwriting volatility is to be expected. However, the magnitude of recent volatility relative to industry norms is elevated.

The negative outlooks reflect pressure on the current neutral business profile assessment given the aforementioned deterioration in KFB Mutual’s operating performance metrics and high levels of volatility due to its geographic concentration. While management continues to address the deterioration in operating performance by implementing various corrective actions including rate increases, product changes and reunderwriting initiatives, the overall effectiveness of these actions in managing the group’s high level of concentration remains to be seen.

