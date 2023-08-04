AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of DB Insurance Co., Ltd. – Press Release

AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A+ (Superior) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “aa-” (Superior) from “a+” (Excellent) of DB Insurance Co., Ltd. (DBI) (South Korea). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to stable from positive.

The ratings reflect DBI’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, favourable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The rating upgrades reflect DBI’s balance sheet strength metrics that have continued to demonstrate positive distinction from its industry peers over the past years, including its risk-adjusted capitalization that is assessed consistently at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), amid recent capital market volatility. Despite the rapid rise in interest rates, which resulted in increased pressure on South Korean insurance companies’ balance sheets in recent periods, DBI demonstrated relatively low volatility in its economic capital supported by strong internal capital generation capability. AM Best expects that DBI’s prudent asset-liability management will continue to help the company effectively manage capital volatility under the new accounting and solvency standards (IFRS 17 and K-ICS), implemented in early 2023.

While having favourable financial flexibility as a public company, DBI maintains low dependency on supplementary capital securities such as hybrid bonds and subordinated bonds, demonstrated by its low debt leverage ratio. Its prudent investment strategy also supports the balance sheet strength assessment.

DBI’s strong operating performance is underpinned by its underwriting performance that outperforms its domestic peers as demonstrated by the continued relatively low combined ratio and stable investment income. Its net income increased further in 2022, primarily due to an improvement in the long-term…