Amazon to require workplace employees to indicate up in individual at the least three days per week

Amazon is ordering thousands of its workers back to the office for at least three days per week, according to a company memo by CEO Andy Jassy on Friday.

The move, which takes effect May 1, marks an end to the remote- or hybrid-friendly policy that had been in place at Amazon

(AMZN) previously. It also comes a month after Amazon

(AMZN) confirmed plans to lay off more than 18,000 workers amid broader uncertainty in the economy.

In defending the policy change, Jassy argued that in-person work would lead to better collaboration and company culture.

“It’s not simple to bring many thousands of employees back to our offices around the world, so we’re going to give the teams that need to do that work some time to develop a plan,” Jassy wrote in the memo. “We know that it won’t be perfect at…