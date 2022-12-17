Amazon warehouse employees in UK vote to go on strike





CNN

—



Amazon warehouse workers at a facility in the United Kingdom plan to go on strike, their union confirmed to CNN on Friday, in a move that’s being billed as a first for the company’s workers in the country.

The GMB union, which represents workers in a range of industries in the UK, said that hundreds of Amazon workers at a warehouse in Coventry overwhelmingly voted for the strike, which is expected to take place in the new year.

The labor action stems from workers’ dissatisfaction over Amazon’s proposed pay raises, according to the union. It also comes as soaring inflation in the UK has forced households to grapple with skyrocketing food and energy costs.

“Amazon workers in Coventry have made history – they will be the first ever in the UK to take part in a formal strike,” Amanda Gearing, GMB senior organizer, said in a statement to CNN on Friday….