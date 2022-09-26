Amber Lounge, the World’s Best Known F1 After Party, Partners with SO-COL to Lau… – Press Release

Singapore, Sept 26, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Amber Lounge, the best-known F1 After Party in the world, is launching exclusive NFT-based VIP memberships with web3 company SO-COL. NFT holders can enjoy access and privileges at Amber Lounges at the F1 Grand Prix, FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and other destinations.

The Amber Lounge NFTs represent an exclusive club with over 2,000 memberships-on-the-blockchain available for purchase, granting NFT holders lifetime access to a range of Amber Lounge international VIP and global Pop-Up events frequented by high net worth and influential individuals across the globe including billionaires, celebrities and other jet-setters.

Amber Lounge is partnering with web3 NFT infrastructure company, SO-COL, founded by web3 key opinion leader Irene Zhao.

VIP Access to the Most Exclusive Formula One and World Cup Parties and Events

Some celebrity guests who have attended past events of Amber Lounge have included Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Richard Branson, Gordan Ramsay, Pamela Anderson, Kylie Minogue and supermodels such as Naomi Campbell, Josephine Skirver, Petra Nĕmcová and Victoria Silvstedt. Joining them this year would be prominent web3 founders who are also visiting Singapore for Token2049, right before Amber Lounge at Singapore Grand Prix.

Since its inception in 2003, Amber Lounge has been hosting exclusive and luxurious after-parties in many cities around the world, including their signature events following the Formula One circuit across key destinations such as Monaco, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Mexico City and Shanghai. Their post-race dusk-till-dawn events typically feature an all-night party with live world-renowned DJs. In 2018, it hosted Fernando Alonso’s retirement farewell party; in 2016 Nico Rosberg celebrated his World Drivers’ Championship win at the Amber Lounge in Abu Dhabi.

2000 Lifetime Club Membership NFTs To Be Launched at Singapore Grand Prix

Shark Membership NFTs will be available for…