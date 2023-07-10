Ameresco Announces Groundbreaking Battery Energy Storage Asset Contract with Uni… – Press Release

Largest Wholly Owned Asset Contract in Ameresco history



Over 78MW under a 20-year agreement to be added to Energy Assets in Development



Continues Ameresco’s track record of securing large BESS projects and assets

Ameresco, Inc., AMRC, a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, has announced the signing of a contract for a significant battery energy storage asset in partnership with United Power, an electric cooperative serving Colorado’s northern Front Range.

The groundbreaking asset installation entails a multiple site, 78.3 MW, 313.34 MWh battery storage system, spanning a 20-year agreement between Ameresco and United Power. By strategically locating battery arrays throughout United Power’s service territory, this endeavor will empower the cooperative to balance its load effectively while seamlessly integrating renewable resources into their operations.

“The use of batteries on our distribution network is essential to a resilient and responsive power system, and we are excited to be moving ahead with one of the most aggressive plans for such a system,” stated Mark A. Gabriel, President and CEO of United Power. “These battery arrays will allow us to balance our power needs throughout the day and incorporate local renewables more efficiently.”

Ameresco will provide four 11.75 MW and four 7.84 MW battery arrays across eight different substation sites owned by United Power, encompassing Adams, Broomfield, and Weld counties. These batteries will empower the cooperative to store and dispatch power efficiently during periods of high consumption. By leveraging this state-of-the-art technology, United Power will optimize their energy resources, enhance their grid resilience, and ensure a reliable electricity supply for their customers.

“We are thrilled to partner with United Power on this transformational battery storage project,” said Jon Mancini, Ameresco Senior Vice President of Solar Project Development. “The…