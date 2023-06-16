American Battery Solutions and EVE Energy Establish Master Supply Agreement (MSA… – Press Release

MUNICH, Germany, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This week at The smarter E Europe exhibition, American Battery Solutions, Inc.’s Energy Storage Solutions division (ABS ESS; exhibitor stand B2.476), manufacturer of the ultra-high-density TeraStor™ battery energy storage platform, announced a strategic partnership with EVE Energy (EVE), a distinguished global supplier of high-quality battery cells.

Under this agreement for prismatic LFP cells, ABS ESS and EVE have confirmed raw material supply and production capacity that will support a portion of ABS ESS’s impressive plans to deploy over 30 GWh of their innovative energy storage architecture over the next three years. The current terms grant ABS ESS access to more than 100 MWh of manufactured cell capacity per week—which equates to 5 GWh per year—ensuring a steady supply to meet much of the growing demand for their large-scale TeraStor™ BESS solution.

“Our collaboration has been in progress for the past year, with an initial agreement reached in Q4 of 2022,” said Steven Chen, Vice President of EVE Energy Co. Ltd. “Extended warranty terms were finalized in Q1 of 2023, and we are very happy to announce this partnership now.” In line with ABS ESS’s commitment to providing customers with an unrivaled level of service and support, the agreement enables robust extended capacity and availability guarantees that last up to 20 years for ABS ESS customers.

ABS ESS selected EVE cells for their market acceptance and exceptional reliability. Both of the following recent announcements from ABS ESS used EVE-sourced cells in their related studies:

TeraStor™ BESS system reliability analysis, conducted by Reliant Labs, confirming an unrivaled predicted 99.999% (5-nines) reliability

TeraStor™ 9540A module-level testing, demonstrating efficacy of architected safety features

“ABS ESS is excited to join forces with EVE in our mission to deliver reliable energy storage solutions that enable a sustainable energy future,”…