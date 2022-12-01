American customers received vacation purchasing off to a robust begin



New York

CNN Business

—



Americans dished out for toys, televisions and clothing on Black Friday and into the holiday weekend, despite decades-high inflation and a potential recession looming in 2023.

The National Retail Federation, a trade group for the retail industry, said a record 196 million Americans shopped in stores and online over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, a 10% increase from last year.

“As inflationary pressures persist, consumers have responded by stretching their dollars in any way possible,” NRF chief executive Matthew Shay said in a news release Tuesday.

Shoppers returned to physical stores on Black Friday after avoiding much of in-person shopping the last two holidays due to Covid-19 concerns.

Mastercard said in-store sales increased 12% on Black Friday from last year.

Consumers also spent a total of $11.3 billion on…