AMERICAN EXCHANGE GROUP ACQUIRES BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE BRAND, HATCHCOLLECTIVE… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — American Exchange Group (AXNY Group), the industry leader in accessories design, licensing and manufacturing announced today that it has acquired HatchCollective. Founded in 2009, HatchCollective is known for their trusted range of beauty and personal care brands such as NatureWell, Found Active, Orlando Pita Play, TXTUR and Paint & Petals. This partnership marks another strategic milestone for American Exchange Group, as it is a significant step into the beauty and personal care space. Over the past two years, American Exchange Group has acquired footwear brands Aerosoles and White Mountain as well creative services and digital marketing company, Giant Propeller. These acquisitions as well as the recent acquisition of HatchCollective, aligns with American Exchange Group’s overarching growth and lifestyle strategy to identify brands, partnerships and opportunities that provide value to a wide range of consumers.

“I have always believed in a head-to-toe approach when building our brand portfolio, seeking out opportunities that genuinely enrich and enhance the lives of our consumers and HatchCollective along with their range of trusted and science-backed beauty and personal care products fits perfectly into that strategy,” said Alen Mamrout, CEO of American Exchange Group. “Just like the recent addition of Aerosoles and White Mountain footwear brands to our portfolio, both of which are celebrated for their comfort and innovation, we’ve consistently aimed to provide our customers with trend right products that offer a value at an affordable price point. This acquisition is a tremendous opportunity for us to not only expand our footprint but also to deepen our commitment to delivering products that resonate with our customers’ evolving needs. By integrating HatchCollective’s exceptional offerings, we are poised to carve out an even more impactful presence in the beauty and personal care space, maximize market share and gain…