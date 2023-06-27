American Home Shield Offering 30% Off Any Plan – Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Press Release

Don’t miss out on the unbeatable summer savings for your home

American Home Shield, a Frontdoor, Inc. FTDR company and the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, is offering 30% off any of its three home service plans for new members from now until July 6, 2023.

“With summer upon us, there’s no better time to get this unbeatable offer to help protect up to 23 home systems and appliances in your home,” said Kathy Collins, Frontdoor’s chief brand officer.

A home service plan is a one-year service contract that helps cover the repair and replacement costs when parts of covered systems and appliances break down due to normal wear and tear. It complements homeowner’s insurance by protecting things insurance doesn’t.

“We offer varying levels of coverage to help meet any homeowners’ needs and budget,” Collins said. “It is not a matter of if, but when a home system or appliance will break down. Our plans help meet any homeowner where they are.”

For more information about how American Home Shield can help protect your budget from unplanned home expenses, please visit ahs.com, or for coverage details, including fees, limitations and exclusions, please visit www.ahs.com/contracts.

