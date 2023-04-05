American International College Offers Two Online Mental Health Counseling Degree… – Press Release

Springfield, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Springfield, Massachusetts –

American International College (AIC) brings to market two postsecondary degrees in mental health counseling, distinctively designed for the working professional.

Studies show that U.S. adults are among the most likely to seek mental health treatment when experiencing distress, compared to 11 other high-income countries. Unfortunately, Americans are also among the most likely to report difficulty accessing mental health care. There is an urgent demand for affordable help in this country. Yet, the ratio of individuals needing mental health care to providers is a disheartening 350:1. The good news is that access to care can be improved by adding more mental health care workers.

AIC’s Answer to the Mental Health Care Worker Shortage

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 22% growth in mental health counseling jobs through 2031, making it one of the fastest-growing professions in the U.S. AIC’s two online graduate counseling programs offer part-time and full-time enrollment. With 100% online coursework and no campus residencies to attend, these programs are ideal for working professionals who want to earn a degree and maintain their current lifestyle. Both degree programs have three intakes per year. Students from all states except California, Colorado, and New York can apply to either program.

A large part of the program requires practicum hours at designated field sites in students’ communities. AIC provides integrated field placement services, saving students time to focus on their education, not the logistics of securing a site and preceptor.

“AIC provides the same quality education and superior service for our students regardless of whether they attend on campus or online,” asserts President Hubert Benitez, DDS, Ph.D., American International College.

Online MA in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Those with a bachelor’s in any field can leverage their undergraduate degree to earn an