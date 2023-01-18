American legal professional Elliot Blair was ‘sufferer of a brutal crime’ in Rosarito Seashore, Mexico, demise, household claims





CNN

—



An American public defender who died this month while celebrating his first wedding anniversary in Mexico “was the victim of a brutal crime,” his family said, noting a coroner’s liaison told them the case was sent to a local prosecutor “to conduct a possible homicide investigation.”

Elliot Blair, 33, a deputy public defender in Orange County, California, died from “severe head trauma,” the liaison said, citing an autopsy, according to a family statement provided by their attorney, David Scarsone.

Blair was found dead Saturday at the Las Rocas Resort in Rosarito Beach – a 45-mile drive south of San Diego – where he and his wife Kim were staying.

The Baja California Attorney General’s Office said the death appeared to be the “result of an unfortunate accident from a fall by the now deceased from a third-story floor,” according to its statement…