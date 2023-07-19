American Lithium Announces Financial and Operating Highlights for First Quarter… – Press Release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Lithium Corp. (“American Lithium” or the “Company“) LIAMLI Frankfurt:5LA1))) provides financial and operating highlights for the first quarter ended May 31, 2023. Unless otherwise stated, all amounts presented are in Canadian dollars.



“We continue to see good progress on all fronts and delivered on several key milestones,” stated Simon Clarke, CEO of American Lithium. “We filed a robust maiden PEA at our wholly owned TLC Lithium Project in Nevada (“TLC”) and that project has now moved into pre-feasibility with DRA Global as lead engineer.

In Peru, we continue to make good progress at our Falchani Lithium Project (“Falchani”) as it moves through pre-feasibility and as we look to complete the Environmental Impact Assessment launched in 2022 with SRK and the associated drill program which post quarter end has delivered the highest-grade lithium and cesium samples seen to date.

We were also pleased to receive the first of three drill permits to commence development and discovery drilling at and around Falchani, enabling the commencement of drilling on some highly prospective targets at Quelcaya 5 – 6 kms west from Falchani.”

Highlights of the Quarter:

Appointment of DRA Global – announced the appointment of DRA Global as lead engineer to coordinate completion of pre-feasibility at Falchani.

– announced the appointment of DRA Global as lead engineer to coordinate completion of pre-feasibility at Falchani. Filing of TLC PEA – announced the filing of the TLC PEA report and appointment of DRA Global as lead engineer for TLC pre-feasibility.

– announced the filing of the TLC PEA report and appointment of DRA Global as lead engineer for TLC pre-feasibility. Drill Permit Received in Peru – first of three drill permits received to commence additional development and discovery drilling at and around the Falchani Lithium Project in Peru, a major development for the Company.

Subsequent Events: