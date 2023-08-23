American Savings Bank Reaffirms Strong Capital Position, Excellent Credit Qualit… – Press Release

American Savings Bank (ASB) is well positioned and stands ready to support our community as families heal and rebuild in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires.

“ASB has served the residents and businesses of Hawaii for nearly 100 years. We are heartbroken for our community but committed to use our strong liquidity and capital position to help Maui rebuild,” said Ann Teranishi, president and CEO of American Savings Bank. “We are here to support our community and work with borrowers through this challenging time and beyond.”

ASB is an independent company founded in 1925. ASB’s loyal and long-tenured deposit base demonstrates the value of its customer relationships: 79% of its deposits are FDIC-insured and 7% are fully collateralized. ASB has deep lending capacity, with 273% liquidity coverage for uninsured deposits. ASB customer deposits are safe. There is no risk to customer deposits as a result of legal claims related to the fires.

ASB has consistently been well capitalized above the regulatory minimums, with a leverage ratio of 7.79% and Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 12.23%. ASB has over $3.1 billion of secured borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve.

ASB remains focused on supporting its teammates, customers, community and partners during this challenging time. ASB recently announced a $100,000 commitment, including $50,000 to Hawaii Community Foundation’s (HCF) Maui Strong campaign, $25,000 to American Red Cross and $25,000 to Maui United Way. To date, ASB has collected more than $160,000, as part of the Hawaii Bankers Association’s Aloha for Maui Fund. All funds from this effort will be provided to HCF’s Maui Strong campaign.

Currently, all ASB’s Maui ATM fees and various other fees are being waived. ASB is also offering 90-day forbearance and deferment for commercial and consumer loans. Customers can also apply for an emergency personal line of credit up to $5,000.

For more information on ASB’s Maui Relief &…