American Siamak Namazi pressured to return to jail in Iran after quick furlough

American Siamak Namazi, who has been wrongfully detained in Iran for seven years, was forced to return to prison Wednesday after briefly being released on furlough, his family’s pro bono legal counsel said in a statement.

“Yesterday, members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) informed Siamak Namazi (50) that his furlough would not be extended further, without providing any explanation,” the statement said. “His furlough, which started on October 1, was renewable and had already been renewed once on October 8. Late this morning (Tehran time), Siamak was taken back into custody by the IRGC and forced to return to Evin Prison.”

Siamak Namazi was granted furlough around the time that his elderly father, Baquer, who was also wrongfully detained in Iran for years, was permitted to leave the country to receive medical treatment.

Siamak was blocked from…