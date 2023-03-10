American Textile Company introduces bedding products with ground-breaking HeiQ A… – Press Release

New collaboration will bring deeper allergy relief to America’s No. 1 allergy bedding solution, AllerEase®

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bedding manufacturer American Textile Company (ATC) enters a partnership with the Swiss materials innovation company HeiQ to introduce several bedding products with HeiQ Allergen* Tech for the North American market.

ATC and HeiQ announced a partnership for HeiQ Allergen* Tech application to mattress and pillow protectors, pillows, mattress pads, comforters, as well as blankets, throws, and other bedding product categories covering the USA, Canada, and Mexico, intended to deliver deeper relief to allergy sufferers.

The first products from ATC featuring HeiQ Allergen* Tech will be available in the market in 2024 under the renowned brands AllerEase®, the No. 1 selling allergy bedding solution in North America, and Sealy®, the No. 1 selling overall bedding brand. Products featuring HeiQ Allergen* Tech will be marketed under ATC’s own CleanBoost™ technology name.

HeiQ Allergen* Tech was launched at the end of 2022 and is a 100% bio-based, naturally derived technology that reduces users’ exposure to inanimate allergens such as house dust mite matter, and pet allergens with the help of active probiotics. It provides one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to reduce allergen exposure in the bedroom.

This innovation from HeiQ has been granted the Allergy UK Seal of Approval by The British Allergy Foundation following a comprehensive review and assessment of the technology. Additionally, it has been tested and certified by BMA Labor, an accredited lab in Bochum, Germany, to successfully reduce 96.6% of house dust mite matter allergen, 83.6% of cat hair allergen, and 76.5% of dog hair allergen.

Patrick Seiffert, SVP of Product Development and Marketing at American Textile Company said, “Our new AllerEase® CleanBoost™ products will be the first-ever solution to offer dual-action protection against allergens. By…