American Woman declares first South Asian ‘Woman of the 12 months’

Written by Leah Asmelash, CNN

American Girl’s latest “Girl of the Year” is a spunky Broadway-loving dancer and singer — and also the line’s first-ever South Asian main character.

Kavika Sharma, Kavi for short, was unveiled Thursday as American Girl’s 2023 “Girl of the Year.” Unlike other American Girl dolls, “Girl of the Year” dolls are based on modern characters with contemporary stories, rather than those based in American history.

Kavi lives in Metuchen, New Jersey, according to American Girl. The town is a train ride away from New York City, home to all her favorite Broadway shows, and is also in a part of New Jersey with a significant Asian population. (Nearby Edison is notably home to many Indian Americans.) Her family practices Hinduism — depicted in the doll’s accompanying book, written by Varsha Bajaj, the New York Times bestselling author of multiple middle grade and children’s novels.

“I think South Asian girls and women of all ages will feel seen, included, and…