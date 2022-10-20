America’s emergency oil stockpile is at a 38-year low nevertheless it’s nonetheless received firepower left



New York

CNN Business

Presidents don’t have magic wands to make inflation disappear. But they do have a powerful tool that can help ease the pain of high gas prices: The Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

More than any of his predecessors, President Joe Biden has aggressively leaned on this emergency oil stockpile to knock down the high pump prices that voters despise.

The SPR is a series of underground storage caverns holding vast amounts of crude oil that can be released during wars, hurricanes or other break-the-glass moments. And Biden has not been shy about doing just that, especially since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

The amount of oil in the SPR is down by roughly a third — 36% to be exact — since Biden took office in January 2021. That has left this emergency oil stockpile at its lowest point since June 1984 — a time when both the US economy and energy…