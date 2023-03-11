America’s Preferred Home Warranty Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2023 Stevie Award… – Press Release

America’s Preferred Home Warranty (APHW) was recently presented with the Bronze Stevie® Award in the Most Valuable Response by a Customer Service Team category in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

JACKSON, Mich., March 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — America’s Preferred Home Warranty (APHW) was recently presented with the Bronze Stevie® Award in the Most Valuable Response by a Customer Service Team category in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners were announced on Friday, March 3rd, during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry and country were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

“The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year’s winners for their continued success.”

“This award is a direct result of their ongoing commitment to excellence,” said APHW CEO Rodney Martin, “and I couldn’t be more excited for our entire customer service team at APHW.”

“This recognizes our team for what we do every day, 24/7/365, which is to turn customers’ moments of misery into…