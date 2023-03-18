AMGN INVESTOR NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Securities Class Ac… – Press Release

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announced that it has filed a class action lawsuit seeking to represent purchasers or acquirers of Amgen Inc. AMGN common stock between July 29, 2020 and April 27, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Captioned Roofers Local No. 149 Pension Fund v. Amgen Inc., No. 23-cv-02138 (S.D.N.Y.), the Amgen class action lawsuit charges Amgen and certain of Amgen’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Amgen class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-amgen-inc-class-action-lawsuit-amgn.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected]. Lead plaintiff motions for the Amgen class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than May 12, 2023.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Amgen is one of the world’s largest independent biopharmaceutical companies.

The Amgen class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the U.S. government claimed Amgen owed more than $3 billion in back taxes for tax years 2010, 2011, and 2012; (ii) the U.S. government claimed Amgen owed more than $5 billion in back taxes for tax years 2013, 2014, and 2015; (iii) the U.S. government would likely claim Amgen owed materially more to the U.S. government than investors had been led to believe for subsequent tax years for which Amgen had used the same profit allocation treatment between its U.S. and Puerto Rico operations; (iv) Amgen had not taken sufficient accruals to account for its outstanding tax liabilities; (v) Amgen had failed to comply with ASC 450 and other rules and regulations regarding the preparation of its periodic U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings; and (vi) Amgen’s refusal to pay taxes claimed by the U.S….